Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 104,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price target on Liberty Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.