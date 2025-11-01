Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in argenex SE $ARGX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in argenex were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in argenex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in argenex by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,977,000 after buying an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in argenex by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of argenex by 99.2% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 160,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,201,000 after acquiring an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price objective on shares of argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.70.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $818.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $769.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.03. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $855.46.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

