Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $394,000 Position in Service Properties Trust $SVC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Service Properties Trust worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,544,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 184,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 7,225,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,600 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $503.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.53 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

