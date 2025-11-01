Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 51.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

NYSE GIL opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

