Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Position in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 357,292 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,471,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after purchasing an additional 381,659 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 36.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,794,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 482,429 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,864,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 870,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Shares of RTO stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $30.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
