Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 144.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,613. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALGM

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.