Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $807,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 98,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 102,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $96.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $111.09.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

