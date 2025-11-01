Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 160,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

