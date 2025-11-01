Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,370 Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 508,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 83,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Up 3.6%

Lyft stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 835,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,640. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

