Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,800 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in nVent Electric by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $114.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $10,710,219.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,705.16. This trade represents a 62.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,775.16. This represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

