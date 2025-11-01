Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 231,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Invesco by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 177.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 894,105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,452,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,392.60. This trade represents a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Invesco Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.