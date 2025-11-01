Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 182,274 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 182,274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 896 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $134.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.