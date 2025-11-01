Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Takes $337,000 Position in Spire Inc. $SR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 66.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Spire by 27.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $86.55 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $61.87 and a one year high of $89.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

