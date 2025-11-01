Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $250.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

