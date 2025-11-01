Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Sun Communities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,926,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 42.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,647,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,656,000 after buying an additional 4,041,802 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $112,395,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 103.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,294,000 after buying an additional 820,422 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 568,514 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

