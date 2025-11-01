Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SUN. Zacks Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.8%

SUN stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.53. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $59.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $0.9202 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 179.31%.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

