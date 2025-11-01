Symbid (OTCMKTS:SINC) Stock Price Down 64.3% – Here’s Why

Symbid Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 64.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Symbid Stock Performance
Symbid Company Profile
Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.
