Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average is $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

