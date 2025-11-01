TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRP. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup set a C$75.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.75.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

TRP stock opened at C$70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.43. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$62.17 and a twelve month high of C$77.26. The firm has a market cap of C$73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Siim A. Vanaselja sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$2,802,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,792. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Francois Lionel Poirier sold 53,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total value of C$3,802,669.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 113,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,004,173.57. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

