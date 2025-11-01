TD Securities Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.42.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$3.69 and a one year high of C$6.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

