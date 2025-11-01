TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 4,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 41,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TDH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TDH has an average rating of “Sell”.
TDH Price Performance
TDH Company Profile
TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.
