TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $247.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $247.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $609,158,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $174,700,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

