TELUS (TU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2025

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $3.7699 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS Stock Down 0.6%

TU opened at $14.65 on Friday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 792,690 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 506,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 239,203 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 260,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 133,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TU

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.