TELUS (TU) to Release Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $3.7699 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TELUS Stock Down 0.6%
TU opened at $14.65 on Friday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
