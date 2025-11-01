Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Update

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,200 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tema Oncology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Tema Oncology ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Tema Oncology ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Tema Oncology ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tema Oncology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tema Oncology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tema Oncology ETF by 658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 957,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after buying an additional 831,281 shares during the period.

About Tema Oncology ETF

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

