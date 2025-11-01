Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on THC. Bank of America upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.31.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $206.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.72.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $697,093.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,827.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $521,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,516.56. This trade represents a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 93,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,682,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 65.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

