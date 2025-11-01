The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $230.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower
American Tower Stock Performance
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $1,371,875,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $991,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 233.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.