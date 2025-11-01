The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $72.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.12.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

