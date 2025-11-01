The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,094,500 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the September 30th total of 579,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,945.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,945.0 days.

Shares of The GPT Group stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The GPT Group has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

