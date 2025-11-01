Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 63,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 97,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Theralase Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of C$53.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -0.23.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

