Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 4574137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 11.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

