Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. Timken has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

