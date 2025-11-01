TLW Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.4% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $4,294,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $98,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $738.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,078.06. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.