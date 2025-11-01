TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$62.50 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$70.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.11.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TSE X opened at C$51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.55. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$42.47 and a 1-year high of C$57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

