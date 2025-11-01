TMX Group (TSE:X) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on X. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$66.00 price target on TMX Group and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$62.50 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$70.00 price objective on TMX Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.11.

TMX Group Stock Up 3.6%

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TSE X opened at C$51.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$42.47 and a 12 month high of C$57.98. The stock has a market cap of C$14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

