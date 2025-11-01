Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial raised Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TRMLF stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.31. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $50.01.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a yield of 344.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.