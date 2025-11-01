TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.0250.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,756.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

