Triton Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 21,440 Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Triton Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.8% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

