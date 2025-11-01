Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

