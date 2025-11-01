United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.67. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,405,000 after acquiring an additional 768,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,106,381,000 after purchasing an additional 444,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,733,000 after purchasing an additional 762,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

