United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $113.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,753,405,000 after buying an additional 768,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,106,381,000 after acquiring an additional 444,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,733,000 after purchasing an additional 762,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.