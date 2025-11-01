United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

