United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

