United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $201,358,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

