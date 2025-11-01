United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $97.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

