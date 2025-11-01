United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 422,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 286,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Get United States Copper Index Fund alerts:

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $326.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 69,061 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 101,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.