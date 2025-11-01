UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $333.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. KeyCorp increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $341.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

