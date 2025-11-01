UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $408.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $286.00 to $408.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $341.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.40. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $3,837,207,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,193,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

