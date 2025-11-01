UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $430.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $378.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $341.46 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,837,207,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,193,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

