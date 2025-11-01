UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $333.00 price target on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as low as $343.60 and last traded at $344.5740. 11,368,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,421,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.26.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,837,207,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,572,193,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.51 and its 200 day moving average is $329.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.