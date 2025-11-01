Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $242.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.57.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $227.22. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.83.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.500-22.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.8% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

